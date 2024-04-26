Paris Hilton's latest post garners mixed reactions from fans

Paris Hilton raised eyebrows with her choice of photos shared on social media

Paris Hilton's recent Instagram post sparked a debate among users regarding her choice of photos.

The 43-year-old media personality took to the platform on Thursday, April 25, celebrating her friend Sofia Richie Grainge’s wedding anniversary.

Accompanied by a carousel of images, Hilton's caption expressed her joy for her friend's new phase of motherhood and wished her a happy anniversary.

However, some users noticed that while the first two photos featured Hilton and her friend dancing, the remaining eight were of Hilton posing solo and in some with her husband, Carter Reum.

Eagle-eyed fans didn't hesitate to voice their thoughts. One user sarcastically remarked, "Happy anniversary, here's a bunch of photos of me [thumbs up emoji]."

Another defended Hilton, pointing out, “The caption literally says throwback? The pictures posted were from the wedding? Why is that a problem?

However, some users questioned Hilton's decision to change outfits during someone else's wedding.

One comment raised eyebrows, questioning, “So she had an outfit change at someone else’s wedding?”

The second user criticized, “The fact you brought a second outfit to someone else’s wedding shows you're the problem.”

Meanwhile, a third user suggested, “Maybe her dress was uncomfortable?? What does her changing to what looks like a comfier dress have to do with anything?”

However, despite the criticism, Hilton remained unfazed, with positive comments from her fans overpowering the negativity.