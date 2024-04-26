Janet Jackson, Drew Barrymore reflect on iconic roles they passed

Janet Jackson and Drew Barrymore are sharing some classic films they missed out on in their acting careers.



The singer revealed which iconic superhero she nearly played in a preview clip for her unexpected appearance on Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

Jackson said, "No," when asked if she was meant to play the lead in The Matrix. She also said she couldn't recall the title of the movie but knew who was cast in the part after she declined it.

“It was … this is horrible,” the Good Times alum said. “I can’t remember the film, but Halle Berry played Storm.” Barrymore yelled in response, “X-Men?”

“I couldn’t because I was just embarking on the Janet tour,” Jackson continued. “But I think that’s what you’re confusing it with. It wasn’t The Matrix.”

In the 2001 film Storm, which was based on the Marvel comic book, Berry made her screen debut. She then returned to the characters in X2, X-Men: The Last Stand, and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Barrymore went on to recollect another significant picture she declined to do, opting instead to sign on to something else at the time. Barrymore, who can identify with Jackson because she has also turned down projects that she later regretted, continued.

“It’s so hard when you, like, are thinking of doing a film and then you don’t end up doing it,” she explained.

“I have so many of those experiences. I’ve never said this out loud, Boogie Nights. There was a moment where we were talking about Boogie Nights and I think it’s when I went and did Ever After [A Cinderella Story] and I went in a very different direction.”

The actress from 50 First Dates did not disclose the role for which she was considered, but Mark Wahlberg, Julianne Moore, Burt Reynolds, and Heather Graham eventually acted in the 1997 movie Boogie Nights.

The Poetic Justice actress said, "I would for sure," in response to the question of whether she would be open to making a comeback after more than ten years away from the big screen.