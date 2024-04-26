Meghan Markle puts her foot down against King Charles' wishes

Meghan Markle is not succumbing to the pressure of risking the security of her kids in the wake of uncertainty over her return to the UK alongside Prince Harry.

Speaking to TalkTV, royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths claimed the Duchess of Sussex is not likely to accept King Charles’ recent olive branch.

For the unversed, the 75-yera-old monarch reportedly invited the Sussexes to spend the summer at Balmoral with the royal family in a “desperate” attempt to see the kids.

"Even if Harry comes, I can't imagine a world in which Meghan comes over with the kids, it's really sad,” Griffiths told the host.

The editor-in-large at the Mail On Sunday went on to suggest the Suits alum is not a fan of royal family’s rural life.

She explained: "[Meghan] was never really very enamoured with the rural royal life and the sort of cold two bar radiators and the boot rooms.

"I mean can you imagine Meghan stalking in the highlands all summer? I can't really to be honest,” the royal expert added.

Reports surfaced about the King being eager to see Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as she continues to get treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.