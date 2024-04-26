MGK rings in 34th birthday with Megan Fox after 'reevaluating life'

Machine Gun Kelly was joined by Megan Fox, his girlfriend, to celebrate his 34th birthday in style.



Kelly shared a few photos from his lavish party on Wednesday, April 24, along with the description, "Genre: birthday," under an Instagram carousel.

In one picture, Kelly was smiling with a group of pals, and in another, there was a black-tiered cake embellished with crystals and a dragon.

Fans were more shocked to see Fox, 37, join in on the fun than they were when Post Malone made an appearance in a selfie. She grinned as she crouched next to Kelly for a picture against a backdrop of flickering candles.

Fox appeared to be wearing trainers with an all-black ensemble and blue hair. In the photo, Kelly, dressed in a blue Nelly T-shirt, was seated next to her.

The Transformers actress posted a slideshow of her pictures on Wednesday rather than sending Kelly any more party pics.

"don’t cry tears we cry diamonds," she wrote via Instagram.

“Megan is reevaluating everything in her life,” a source exclusively revealed in the new issue of US Weekly. “It was getting toxic between them and they were fighting a lot.”

According to the insider, Fox “wants her freedom right now.” A second source, meanwhile, acknowledged that Fox and Kelly’s relationship “is a roller-coaster, and things change all the time.”

“What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” she said at the time. “So, I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se.”