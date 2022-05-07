Late Raza Kuli Khan remembered at Chehlum

PESHAWAR: The Chehlum of Raza Kuli Khan Khattak (1937-2022), a former chairman of the Bibojee Group of Companies, and erstwhile honorary consul of France in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held at the family residence.

The well-wishers and people belonging to various walks of life attended the dua. They prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased who was the elder son of late Gen (Retd) Habibullah Khan Khattak, elder brother of Lt-Gen Ali Kuli Khan Khattak, Ahmad Kuli Khan Khattak and father of Sikandar Kuli Khan Khattak.

The speakers eulogized the services of late Raza Kuli Khan Khattak, who was twice awarded the highest French civilian award by the French president for his role in strengthening the Pak-French relations in various fields of life like education, culture and business.

Late Raza Kuli Khan Khattak was a member of the Board of governors at Aitchison College Lahore from where he had received early education, before going to Oxford for higher education. He played a vital role in establishing the French Cultural Centre and remained its board’s chairman till its closure 15 years ago after functioning for over three decades.