Saturday April 23, 2022
Sports

Szabist winsinterclub Bocce Volo

By Our Correspondent
April 23, 2022

KARACHI: Szabist Club won inter-club Bocce Volo Ramadan tournament in Mirpurkhas the other day.

In the final, Szabist Club defeated Fighter Club 16-13 to clinch the title. In this event, twelve teams, each comprising two players, participated.

