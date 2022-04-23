Szabist winsinterclub Bocce Volo

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash player Tayyab Aslam will feature in the PSA World Championships to be held in Cairo,...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Asim Khan won the $5000 QSF Squash 2 in Doha, Qatar on Friday.Top seed Asim beat third seed...
LAHORE: President Pakistan Cycling Federation Syed Azhar Ali Shah on Friday said that the Pakistan cycling team would...
SAO PAULO: Brazilian football great Pele was discharged Thursday from the hospital where he was admitted four days...
WASHINGTON: Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson repeatedly punched a passenger on a plane about to fly out...
LONDON: Tyson Fury weighed in 11 pounds heavier than challenger Dillian Whyte ahead of his WBC heavyweight title...
