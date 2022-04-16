 
Saturday April 16, 2022
Nepali climber dies on Mount Everest

By AFP
April 16, 2022

KATHMANDU: A Nepali climber who summited Mount Everest several times has died on the peak, expedition organisers said Friday, the first fatality on the world’s highest mountain this climbing season.

Ngimi Tenji Sherpa, 38, was found dead early Thursday on a trail close to an area known as the “football field”, a relatively safe region of the treacherous Khumbu Icefall.

