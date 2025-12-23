Meghan Markle finally accepts Thomas Markle emotional plea regarding Lilibet, Archie

Meghan Markle wants a line of communication "that’s quiet and private"

Meghan Markle has apparently accepted her father Thomas Markle’s emotional plea regarding her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Thomas Markle, who has undergone major surgery to amputate his left leg, got emotional as he wants to meet his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.

Speaking to the Daily Mail recently, Thomas shared that he does not want to die estranged from his daughter Meghan as he is open to reconciling with her.

Thomas Markle said, "I've always said I am open to reconciling with my daughter. I have never stopped loving her. I don't want to die estranged from Meghan. I want to meet my grandkids. It might be nice to meet her husband too."

He further said, "Of course I want to speak to her but I am not sure if these are the right circumstances.”

Meghan and her father have not spoken since her wedding to Harry in 2018.

Days after Thomas Markle emotional plea, the Closer, citing royal insiders, has reported Meghan wants Thomas to meet the children and “she knows time is not endless.”

“She’s cautious because of the media circus, but she wants a line of communication that’s quiet and private. Plans for a gentle phone call – Meghan, Harry and the children – are being discussed for when he stabilises.”

The source added “Both Harry and Meghan grew up with complicated paternal relationships, but they don’t want to pass that pain to their children.”