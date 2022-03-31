KARACHI: PTI leader Faisal Vawda has claimed that plots to kill Prime Minister Imran Khan are a reality but he is not going to yield to such threats. The prime minister will not compromise over the country’s sovereignty or allow bases to foreign troops even if that costs him his life or the government, Vawda said.
Vawda was talking on a private TV channel. He claimed that the foreign country’s threat letter brandished by the prime minister in his rally on Sunday actually contained a death threat. He said the prime minister had stated that the foreign country wanted him assassinated.
The prime minister will not compromise over the country’s sovereignty or allow bases to foreign troops even if that costs him his life or the government, Vawda said.
When the host asked the PTI leader if it was a diplomatic cable or an intelligence report and if it specifically used the word ‘assassination of PM’, Vawda said it indeed says that but he can’t specify the source.
The prime minister told the cabinet members that he was not scared of death and knows will ‘go down’ when his time is due, Vawda quoted the PM as saying and added that despite the threat, the PM had refused to use bullet-proof glass while addressing the rally.
ISLAMABAD: The federal capital was abuzz with rumours of back-door contacts for finding out a respectable exit for...
ISLAMABAD: The parliamentary leader of the PPP in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman has asked a question that why the...
SRINAGAR: Two militants were martyred in a shootout with government forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and...
ISLAMABAD: Spokesmen of the government including ministers said Wednesday that opposition would not be able to...
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan will host the Second Iteration of the Islamabad Security Dialogue on the 1st and 2nd of April,...
KARACHI: Frustrated over delay in getting justice in the case of the murder of her husband Nazim Jokhio, who was...
Comments