KARACHI: PTI leader Faisal Vawda has claimed that plots to kill Prime Minister Imran Khan are a reality but he is not going to yield to such threats. The prime minister will not compromise over the country’s sovereignty or allow bases to foreign troops even if that costs him his life or the government, Vawda said.

Vawda was talking on a private TV channel. He claimed that the foreign country’s threat letter brandished by the prime minister in his rally on Sunday actually contained a death threat. He said the prime minister had stated that the foreign country wanted him assassinated.

When the host asked the PTI leader if it was a diplomatic cable or an intelligence report and if it specifically used the word ‘assassination of PM’, Vawda said it indeed says that but he can’t specify the source.

The prime minister told the cabinet members that he was not scared of death and knows will ‘go down’ when his time is due, Vawda quoted the PM as saying and added that despite the threat, the PM had refused to use bullet-proof glass while addressing the rally.