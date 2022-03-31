Sherry asks govt to bring letter to NSC

ISLAMABAD: The parliamentary leader of the PPP in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman has asked a question that why the letter was not brought to the Parliamentary Committee on National Security Council, if it was such a threat.

Using her Twitter handle to comment on the ongoing issue, the PPP’s parliamentary leader Senator Sherry Rehman said “If it was such a threat why did they not bring it to the National Security Committee of the parliament.

The Senator said it was a damp political gimmick, saying that more important, why the PM had waved the ‘letter’ and then put it back in his pocket. She said “If there are too many ways to address the threats but the jalsa is not one of them.”