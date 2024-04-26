Duchess of Edinburgh is ‘timeless’ beauty

The 59-year-old is the Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness

The Duchess of Edinburgh receives praise for her timeless beauty following a recent public appearance.

Donning a scarlet dress, Sophie ventured onto Abbey Road on Wednesday to recreate the iconic Beatles zebra crossing photo.

In a £750 Beulah maxi dress featuring a side split and flared wrists, the duchess exuded elegance. Completing her ensemble with nude Prada heels and a brown leather clutch, she wore her hair in a sophisticated updo.

Enhancing her look with bold gold earrings framing her face and a charming necklace bearing the letter ‘S’, the mother-of-two arrived at Abbey Road Studios in London for an Orbis Visionaries Reception alongside her husband, Prince Edward.

As the duchess recreated the iconic photo featured on the Fab Four’s album, a police bike is seen in the background stopping traffic for Sophie to pass.



It comes as Sophie’s husband, Prince Edward, led Thursday’s Anzac Day Dawn service at 5 am.