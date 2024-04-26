Kate Hudson reflects on the dramatic experience on the set of Glee

Kate Hudson shares fun drama on the set of Glee

Kate Hudson has recently taken trip down memory lane as she revisited behind the scenes on the set of Glee.



Speaking on Kate's Sibling Revelry podcast with brother Oliver, the Academy Award nominee discussed about "very dramatic set" as she discussed with co-star Jenna Ushkowitz.

'Well, you know, when you've got all of those personalities and all that talent and all that youth and a lot of hormones ... it's youthful and young," said the 45-year-old.

Kate also believed it was "dramatic" because of how show close the cast was and how "huge" the show was.

'You're all this like young little family and then of course inside of it, you're gonna have like all the stuff that comes with it," remarked The Fool's Gold actor.

Kate continued, "The other thing is you had extraordinary talent on that show."

"There's a reason why very talented people can sometimes be challenging to work with: They can be uncompromising," continued the Almost Famous actress.

The Deepwater Horizon actress pointed out, "They really believe in themselves."

"They know what they have to offer, and so you know, you get all of that in one room, and there's going to be some fun drama," added Kate.

During the show, Kate talked about her dance rehearsals, adding, "I hadn't like danced in a long time. It was like being thrown into the fire bit, but you know, I don't know, I love it. I love being thrown into the fire."