Peter Andre's favorite baby name for newborn rejected by wife Emily

Peter and Emily continue to focus on their family's well-being.

Peter Andre has taken to Instagram to share a glimpse of his newborn daughter and an update on the naming process.

The singer, best known for his hit Mysterious Girl, and his wife Emily MacDonagh welcomed their third child together on April 2, but they are still in the midst of deciding on a name for their little one.

In his latest post on Thursday, Peter revealed that while he has a top choice for his daughter's name, his wife Emily "isn't keen."

The couple already has two other children together: Amelia, 10, and Theo, 7.

Peter also has two children, Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, from his previous marriage to model and television personality Katie Price, to whom he was married from 2005 to 2009.

Despite the joyous arrival of their new addition, Peter admitted that the couple has been struggling with the exhaustion that comes with a newborn, along with the pressure of picking a name before the legal deadline.

One fan suggested "Olivia," to which the singer responded: "Olivia was my number one choice but Ems not sure."

He also revealed to another follower that "Athena is also in the running," although he's not certain how Emily feels about it.

To a third commenter, he shared that "Charlotte is also in the running. I like Charlie."

Despite these potential names, the couple is still undecided as the four-week deadline for naming their baby girl approaches.

Earlier this week, he admitted that the process has slowed down after he entrusted Emily with the final choice.

"We are still no closer to a name for our newest bundle of joy! Any time Emily and I talk about it, it just gets put aside," he said.

The 34-year-old doctor is recovering from childbirth, which Peter acknowledges is a significant factor in the delay.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, he noted, "She is recovering after all, so I totally get it."