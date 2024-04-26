Carin León announces international tour dates before of Stagecoach Debut

Carin León announces international tour

Carin León is going to make it global.



León, a música mexicana artist Carin León has announced his international “Boca Chueca Tour,” set to start this fall.

León will start the tour later this year after making debut appearances at both Coachella and Stagecoach.

The singer’s “Boca Chueca Tour” is slated for big cities throughout North America and Europe, including a night at Madison Square Garden in New York City, two nights at the United Center in Chicago, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, and BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

After being done with the North American leg, León will go to Europe with booked dates in Madrid, London, Amsterdam and Paris.

For the Rolling Stones at their Glendale, California concert at State Farm Stadium in May, León will feature as a special guest just after his performance at Stagecoach.

“Embarking on this tour is an exhilarating opportunity to share my new music with fans throughout North America and Europe alike. Taking my songs and the vibrant essence of Música Mexicana to a global stage is truly an honor,” said León of the trek.