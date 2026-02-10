Fugitive crypto scammer jailed for 20 years in $73m global fraud

A fugitive has been sentenced to 20 years in prison over a crypto currency scam that stole more than $73 million from victims.

Daren Li, described by US authorities as the central organiser of the scheme, was convicted and sentenced by a US federal court despite fleeing after cutting off his electronic ankle monitor in December 2025.

According to the US Department of Justice, Li, who is a dual citizen of China and St Kitts and Nevis, orchestrated an international cryptocurrency investment fraud that mainly targeted Americans but also drew victims overseas, reports Cryptopolitan.

Prosecutors said the conspiracy used social media, dating apps and fake investment websites to lure people in.

Victims were gradually groomed to trust the scammers before being persuaded to transfer large sums of money.

The professional-looking platforms showed fake profits to convince investors their funds were growing.

In some cases, fraudsters even posed as technical support staff, urging victims to move their savings into supposedly ‘secure’ accounts.

Money was then funnelled through shell companies and overseas bank accounts before being converted into cryptocurrency to hide its origins.

Court records show at least $73.6 million passed through accounts linked to the network.

Despite his absence from court, Li was sentenced in absentia and remains missing as authorities continue efforts to locate him.