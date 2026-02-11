China: Stunning drone show lights up night sky ahead of spring festival 2026

A new display of colorful hues over Chinese sky has left everyone in shock.

A beautiful display show of drones in early February 2026 has formed as a breathtakingly beautiful skyline killing Monday blues.

It happened after thousands of multi-colored glowing drones rehearsed for the 2026 Spring Festival Gala over Hefei, China.

The visuals went immediately viral after spectacular aerial display featuring over 20,000 to 22,000 synchronized LED-equipped drones illuminated the night sky,

The amazing fact is that Gala reportedly set a Guinness World Record for the number of drones controlled by a single computer.

People witnessing the view, expressed that it was surreal. They said witnessing a uniform display of 20,000 drones at a same time is hard to believe that it’s actually real.

Additionally , the spectacle showcased advancements in drone swarm coordination and massive programming capabilities. This record-breaking performance solidified China's position as a global leader in low-altitude economy and technological air shows.



