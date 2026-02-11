Prince William dodges humiliating question in Saudi Arabia

Prince William is asked whether he has done enough as his family is humiliated in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

The Prince of Wales, who along with father, King Charles, has sent uncle Andrew in exile, is inquired over the latter’s friendship with the convicted sex offender.

The interaction happened at a sports ground in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh.

‘Sir, to what extent do you think the royal family has done enough around the Andrew and Epstein issue?’ asked a reporter.

William, who seemingly did not hear the question, move forward without responding.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released a statement over the ongoing revelations from Epstein files and have expressed their concern over the situation.

However, former GMB host, Piers Morgan, is not happy with the couple’s statement, noting that their words will not heal the damage caused by the Royals.

Writing on X, he blasted: “Hmmm. We’re all ‘deeply concerned’ - I don’t think a bland two-line statement from a spokesman is going to cut it for the Royals now. The Epstein scandal is in danger of becoming an existential threat to the Monarchy itself if they don’t tackle the Andrew crisis head-on.”

In their first public statement on the issue, the couple's spokesperson said Prince William and Princess Catherine were "focused on the victims" in light of information contained in the newly released nedocuments in the US. The statement comes during Wiliam's visit to Saudi Arabia.

"I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims," the Waleses said.