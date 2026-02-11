Marc Anthony on why Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl show mattered

Marc Anthony gushed over his "great friend" Bad Bunny that he served "the greater good" at his latest Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

As Marc and Bad Bunny both are Puerto Rican, Marc in an interview with Hollywood Reporter, said watching Bad Bunny's Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show "was a proud moment all the way around."

"Here’s a gentleman who is not only a great friend of mine, but I’ve known him since before he even started in music. Bad Bunny is proud of his culture, proud of everything that we as Puerto Ricans offer as a people."

Marc continued to praise Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, that he used the Super Bowl gig "not serve himself but just serve the greater good and just instill a little pride in all Latinos at this moment, especially at this moment."

The Puerto Rican singer, whose real name is Marco Antonio Muñiz, noted of his culture, "Our culture was always worthy of celebration.”

"I could not have been prouder of the fact that he took that opportunity to celebrate the little idiosyncrasies of what it’s like to be Latino. I was clapping at the TV,” Marc added.