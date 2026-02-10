Horrifying pictures of the kidnapper of Savannah Guthrie's mother released

TV news host Savannah Guthrie on Tuesday released pictures of the suspected kidnapper of her mother Savannah Guthrie, expressing hope Nancy Guthrie, 84, is still alive.

Taking to Instagram, Savannah shared at least four photos taken by security camers with the caption, "We believe she is still alive. Bring her home."

She added, "Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department 520-351-4900."

British journalist Piers Morgan also shared the pictures writing on Instagram stories, "Horrifying images released of Nancy Guthrie kidnapper suspect at her home on day of her disappearance. If you know anything, call the police ASAP."

Law enforcement officials have concluded that Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen near Tucson, Arizona, on January 31 when she was dropped off at her residence by family members after having dinner with them. Relatives reported her missing around noon the following day, according to authorities.

She has been described by Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos as frail with extremely limited mobility. Nanos said she could not have left her home unassisted.