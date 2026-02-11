King Edward VIII’s abdication vs King Charles’ crisis: Why Andrew is his Wallis Simpson

An issue of this magnitude has not been seen since the Duke of Windsor (formerly King Edward VIII) decided to forge ahead with his love match with Wallis Simpson, the price of which was his crown and monarchy.

For historians at least the moment the Instrument of Abdication was signed, and the crown moved from him to Queen Elizabeth II’s father, no one probably even fathomed what lay in wait a few decades down the line when his daughter took over, and had another son, the ex-Prince Andrew.

In a turn for the worst, since Queen Elizabeth II passed, calamity seems to have taken up semi-permenant residence at the Palaces, because things like cancer, scandal and family drama only seemed to intensify once the he touched the septre at his Coronation.

But simultanously that is not to say Queen Elizabeth II was spared this onslaught, in fact her reign was marred by World War II no less, but on a more personal front, the divorces of her children King Charles, Princess Anne, and even then-Prince Andrew were all front and center during their time. Second only to the death of Princess Diana which followed in 1997. But she also made history in a way, by becoming the first monarch to pay income tax after public outcry forced her hand.

But none of it hold a candle in my humble opinion, to the headlines back in 1936. Because they spoke of a King's love for his twice divorced American beau' whose relationship started when she was still married to her second husband.

Not only did this love story make history with it's no holds barred tabloid frenzy some might say. Now? It’s as if the chicken has come home to roost, all because of one moment in history, one woman, and one man's emotions. As they led to a change in the monarchy's entire system, leaving Queen Elizabeth II to carry on the royal line, which to her credit she did for 70 years, despite bone cancer (revealed only later by Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in his 2024 memoir Unleased) and much much more, like the Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein saga.

While this is just one in a long list of crises’ that the Queen was able to lead through. It might force either an abdication, a stepping-down or just a retreat for health reasons for her son King Charles.

Why one might ask? Because of the King’s statement against his brother. A statement that comes via a Palace spokesperson who made it abundently clear in both words and

through unprecedented actions," that throughout this whole thing his profound concern is the allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor's 'conduct'. He's even said that while some things rae only ones that Andrew himself can answer, if the Thames Valley Police approaches Buckingham Palace "we stand ready" to support.

All in all it looks as though 2026 might not be the disgraced royals’ year either, as much much, more is still rumored to come.