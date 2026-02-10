Kensington Palace shares update as Prince William continues Saudi Arabia visit
Kensington Palace office said the Prince of Wales arrived in northwest Saudi Arabia
Prince William on Tuesday arrived in northwest Saudi Arabia on the second day of his official visit to the kingdom.
Kensington Palace shared a photo of the Prince of Wales disembarking an aircraft upon landing in AlUla.
A caption accompanying the photo read, "A pleasure to be received by HH Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Culture and Governor of AlUla, a centre for culture, heritage and landscape."
William took part in a tour with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, on day one of his first official visit to Saudi Arabia at UNESCO World Heritage site At-Turaif.
The British royal's visit follows a 2025 trip to Saudi by Britain's finance minister, which London said had unlocked trade and investment agreements worth 6.4 billion pounds ($8.71 billion).
