Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 'on his own' as palace gives green light to law enforcement
An expert pointed out what Bukingham Palace's recent statement means for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is "on his own" as the royal family has made it clear they will support any investigation against him.
Buckingham Palace released a statement on Feb. 9 that they won’t stand in the way of an investigation into Andrew’s ties with late conivcted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Russell Myers, author of the upcoming William and Catherine: The Monarchy’s New Era: The Inside Story, told People, "Certainly, there is an appetite at both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace for Andrew to do the right thing by his conscience and speak to U.S. investigators if he has any information."
The Palace released a statement after the Thames Valley Police is began investigating a complaint alleging that Andrew shared confidential information related to his role as a trade envoy with Jeffrey Epstein, a
"The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct," a palace spokesperson said.
"While the specific claims in question are for Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect."
Myers interpreted the statement to mean that Andrew will no longer be protected by the institution.
"Buckingham Palace announcing that they stand ready to assist the police in any investigation is a seminal moment for the royal family. By referring to the former Duke of York as Mr. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in public and expressing that he is purely a private citizen is a clear indication that Andrew is on his own and will no longer be protected by the royal family, by the institution," explained Myers.
-
King Charles’ statement about Epstein carries a secret meaning: Here’s why it can be an invite to police
-
Sweden's Princess Sofia explains why she was named in Epstein files
-
Meghan Markle 'terrified' over possible UK return
-
Royal expert reflects on Princess Eugenie, Beatrice 'priorities' amid strained relationship with Sarah, Andrew
-
Prince William's 'concerning' statement about Andrew is not enough?
-
King Charles heckling: Calls for 10 BAFTAs and a Knighthood for sign language interpreter
-
Kim Kardashian leaves Meghan Markle 'upset' with latest 'cheap shot'
-
Royal expert on Andrew, Sarah Ferguson’s ‘entitled’ behaviour since marriage