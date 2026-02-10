Palace signals go ahead to law enforcement over Andrew Mountbatten Windsor

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is "on his own" as the royal family has made it clear they will support any investigation against him.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on Feb. 9 that they won’t stand in the way of an investigation into Andrew’s ties with late conivcted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Russell Myers, author of the upcoming William and Catherine: The Monarchy’s New Era: The Inside Story, told People, "Certainly, there is an appetite at both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace for Andrew to do the right thing by his conscience and speak to U.S. investigators if he has any information."

The Palace released a statement after the Thames Valley Police is began investigating a complaint alleging that Andrew shared confidential information related to his role as a trade envoy with Jeffrey Epstein, a

"The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct," a palace spokesperson said.

"While the specific claims in question are for Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect."

Myers interpreted the statement to mean that Andrew will no longer be protected by the institution.

"Buckingham Palace announcing that they stand ready to assist the police in any investigation is a seminal moment for the royal family. By referring to the former Duke of York as Mr. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in public and expressing that he is purely a private citizen is a clear indication that Andrew is on his own and will no longer be protected by the royal family, by the institution," explained Myers.