Will Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor finally go to jail now that King Charles has spoken out? Expert answers

Now that even King Charles has promised to completely support any and all investigations by the Thames Valley Police, there is only one logical question coming up in people’s mind, and that is ‘will Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor go to jail?’

The answer comes via his unofficial royal biographer that first dropped the myriad of allegations that only got worse once the first installment of the Epstein files were released by the Department of Justice.

He spoke to USA Today while delivering that verdict and believes “If the authorities properly investigate him, there’s a good chance charges will be brought and he may well be found guilty and go to prison.”

For those still unversed with what the Palace says about King Charles’ stance on the entire situation involving Andrew as well as his connections to the known child sex offender it reads as follows, “the King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct.”

Furthermore, “while the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect.”