ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was ready to show the 'threatening letter' to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, if this could satisfy the people who had related queries or doubts about it.

The minister was speaking here at a news conference along with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, during which both alleged ex-PM Nawaz Sharif was directly involved in the conspiracy against the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Some people object that the prime minister did not show them the threatening letter. Prime Minister Imran Khan is ready to present this letter to the chief justice of Pakistan, who enjoys very good reputation, holding a very honourable position," Asad Umar said.

He explained the letter, being a national secret, had been shared with the highest civilian and military leadership while the majority of the cabinet members were not privy to the contents of the letter. "The things mentioned in the letter give a very clear message and external hand and no-trust motion are inter-linked," he noted.



He pointed out that it was quite significant that the letter was written before the no-trust motion was submitted and it was also quite vividly mentioned in the letter that the no-trust motion was to be filed and that if it did not succeed, then horrendous consequences could follow.

Asad Umar, who had seenthe letter, said that it was quite obvious who the characters were behind the entireconspiracy. He claimed with reference to the letter, one was Nawaz Sharif sitting in London and holding meetings with different figures. "If and when the prime minister wants, he can share the details of those meetings, whereas most of these have been reported in the media already. And what he (Nawaz) has been talking about, the no-trust motion is the result of that. It is also clear the PDM leadership is also not oblivious to it and have been saying that the no-trust motion was filed after all the matters were settled," the minister said.

The prime minister had mentioned the letter and waved it to the audience while addressing a gathering in which he had said that 'outside hands' were involved in the no-confidence motion. Asad Umar said he was not allowed to repeat the words written in this letter, but he would repeat the key points, reveal the important points of the part connected with the no-trust motion.

He said the letter was dated before the no-confidence motion was filed, which is important because the letter directly mentions the no-confidence motion. He continued that even more importantly, it bluntly states that if the no-confidence motion is not successful and Imran Khan remains the prime minister, the consequences will be dangerous.

The minister contended the letter was directly linked to the prime minister's office and the no-confidence motion. He added due to legal impediments, the letter has been shared only with the top military leadership and some members of the cabinet, therefore, the prime minister has offered to present it to the CJP.

Asad Umar, without going into details, said that while the letter was directly referring to Pakistan's foreign policy, it was clear that the message conveyed in the letter was that the no-confidence motion and external hands were intertwined. He said that in view of these circumstances, it was important for the prime minister to inform the people. "We believe that many of the members of the National Assembly do not know what other elements are behind the no-confidence motion. Obviously, they do not want to be part of a move that would lead the country where risks are involved," he noted.

The minister said that after all the information came to light, the members of the National Assembly would consider whether they were willing to be a part of it, knowingly or not. He added that the members of the National Assembly are very patriotic, obviously they will decide to support or oppose the no-confidence motion only after looking at the whole situation.

To a question about the prime minister's visit to Russia, Asad Umar said, "I have said that this letter is related to our foreign policy. I cannot give further details." He also declined to answer a question as to where this letter came from. With regard to taking action against the letter writers, he said that action would be taken as per the need of the hour.

About the impartiality or neutrality, he said that it was not the job of the establishment to be neutral or not or to be involved in any political issue, they have a huge role in national security. If any action needs to be taken on it, the army will definitely be involved.

Speaking on the occasion, Fawad said that it is not the responsibility of the Chief Justice of Pakistan to read the letter and decide whether to share it with the people or not but he is the highest official of Pakistan and this was his national duty. He said that this was not the first time in the history of Pakistan; Liaquat Ali Khan had been martyred in 1951, just as Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had been hanged and also a plane crashed in 1988 when the situation in Afghanistan had reversed.

Fawad said that considering the history of Pakistan, this incident is not a big deal. "Imran Khan is such a brave man that he puts things in front of people, he takes people with him. A leader who does not take calls from outside, is connected with the people of Pakistan."

He said that Imran Khan has been informed of the results through the letter where his politics would take him. As a political party, our job is to present the truth to the people. "This letter is before the no-confidence move but it includes mention of no-confidence. I had already said that Nawaz Sharif should not be allowed to go out because when such people go out, they become a tool of the global establishment."

Fawad contended that Nawaz Sharif has had many meetings in London and those meetings have been reported in which he has also met an Israeli diplomat. "Then we have received this letter in which the no-confidence motion is mentioned and this is a matter of concern."

To a question, he said that the letter was not yet in the possession of the media as being claimed. The minister again advised the media that they should learn to confirm the news.

Talking about the letter in a chain of tweets, Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari said that there is a document that was conveyed officially to Pakistan before the filing of no-confidence motion, which refers to vote of no-confidence. The document categorically states if the vote of no-confidence does not succeed and the prime minister not removed, there will be serious consequences for Pakistan. Threats are direct and target Pakistan in critical issue areas.

Mazari said that confidential and sensitive communications are not placed before the public and media. Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government are prepared to show the document to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, she said adding that the letter has already been shared with civil and military leaderships.

The minister claimed that PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif knew about it and was a part of this international conspiracy, adding that the question is that how many opposition members here knew it.

Mazari said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s independent foreign policy does not sit well with those powers who have viewed Pakistan as a state where leaders are subservient to foreign diktat. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged because of his independent foreign policy. Regime change is a frequent tool of powerful states and allied vested interests from within, she said. She said that the prime minister was right in sharing the news of Pakistan receiving such a document with the nation as people should know the real game and forces behind the no-trust move and their abettors.

Meanwhile, PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has appealed to the judiciary to keep itself protected from the evil intentions of the "fake prime minister." In a tweet, Maryam Nawaz said that the appeal by the fake PM to the Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan to show the letter to the nation was just a request to the institution to protect him. She said Nawaz served as the country's PM three times and was removed from the office but he never caused any damage to the country's security. Maryam stated the PM's gimmicks regarding fake conspiracies were itself a threat to national security. She further tweeted the most unfortunate thing for a country was that its fate and future were decided by an unwise person. She added that the country had faced a heavy price to have a PM like Imran. She further tweeted that Imran seemed out of senses now as in the past, he used to support the no-confidence move against the PM and now he he was terming it as an international conspiracy.