Bilawal asks PM to bring letter before nation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday dared Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring the “letter” before the nation.

During a press conference, Bilawal said: “The people of Pakistan have realised that it is Imran Khan’s habit to make false allegations.” Separately addressing the a press conference in Islamabad, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday asked the government to present the letter in the parliament.

"Why the letter waved by Imran Khan came at the time of no-confidence resolution,” the PMLN leader wondered. Abbasi demanded the prime minister to present the much-talked-about threatening letter at an in-camera session of the National Assembly.

To a question, the PMLN leader said he did not know as to whether the letter, which Imran Khan was talking about, was shared with the country’s military leadership or not. "If this is the case, the letter should be brought at an emergency meeting of the National Security Committee," he said but added that the parliament should be taken into confidence on the issue. He said that the parliament would be with Prime Minister Imran Khan for the next six days if he was telling the truth. "If the claims are false, then he should apologise on the floor of the National Assembly."

The former prime minister asked the PTI-led government to immediately sever diplomatic ties with the country from where the letter was dispatched and expel its ambassador immediately. "It has never happened in 75-year history of the country that a threatening letter was written to the prime minister of 230 million people," he said. He questioned if the prime minister and his two ministers could see the letter, then why the same could not be shown to the Chief Justice of Pakistan and parliament. "It is not only the government but we all will have to respond strongly to the letter," he said.

Abbasi warned Imran Khan that if the letter was not presented before the parliament, then it would be made public after April 04 and everybody would see as to which country dared to hurl threats at the prime minister of Pakistan. Abbasi said the two ministers who levelled allegations against Nawaz Sharif, saying he was behind the letter, would have to go to court to present evidence in support of their claims. He said the ministers had levelled allegations against that prime minister who conducted nuclear tests despite tremendous pressure from around the world.