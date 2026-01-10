Bucks vs Lakers: Giannis, Dončić headline tight contest in Los Angeles

The Milwaukee Bucks held an 86-77 lead over the Los Angeles Lakers after three quarters Friday night at Crypto.com Arena, as the teams met during Milwaukee’s four-game West Coast road trip.

Milwaukee maintained control despite a strong third quarter from Luka Dončić, who scored 12 points in the period.

Four Bucks players reached double figures as the visitors kept their advantage heading into the fourth.

The Bucks led by as many as 11 points late in the second quarter and went into halftime up 61-52.

Milwaukee’s bench units, paired with one or two starters, provided early momentum in the quarter, while Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Porter Jr. each scored 12 points before the break. Porter exited late in the half with an apparent injury.

Los Angeles briefly took control earlier in the game, closing the first quarter on a 7-1 run to lead 25-24.

Antetokounmpo scored four points in the opening frame, while LeBron James and Dončić combined for 11. Milwaukee struggled, shooting 3-for-12 from three-point distance in the first quarter.

The Bucks entered the matchup looking to rebound from a loss to Golden State on Jan. 7 and improve on their 16-21 record.

The Lakers, sitting fifth in the Western Conference at 23-12, were led in scoring by James through three quarters.

Antetokounmpo played under a minutes restriction but remained productive, while James and Dončić were both available despite pregame injury concerns.