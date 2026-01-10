‘God AI’ on the horizon? Nvidia CEO makes bold prediction

The world is witnessing unprecedented advancements in artificial intelligence. Given the capabilities of AI, the discussions around Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) have been gaining ground for years.

Recently,, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has made a bold prediction regarding the advent of “God AI” in an interview.

Huang said, "I guess someday we will have a ‘God AI.’

When asked about its arrival timeline, the Nvidia CEO answered, “It’s not next week, next year, or even this decade. That someday is probably on biblical scales, you know, even on galactic scales.”

“I don’t think so any company practically believes they are anywhere God AI and nor do I see any researchers having any reasonable ability to create God AI,” he continued.

Huang further explained that the ability to understand human language, genome and molecular language are all supremely well and unprecedented.

No company or researcher is close to building an AI that fully masters human language, biology, and physics at once.

According to Huang, every industry needs artificial intelligence for better efficiency and productivity.

“We don’t have to wait for God AI for us to advance,” he added.

As God AI is really far away, but the world still needs to move forward every second. Therefore, the world needs practical AI for advancement and betterment.