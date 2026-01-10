Lego’s ‘Smart Bricks’: A pivot towards technology and why it matters
Lego unveiled its biggest technological shift in decades at CES 2026
Lego recently unveiled one of its major technological shifts at CES 2026, marking a new bold step into the future with Lego Smart Play.
The new platform introduces bricks that can talk and react to movement while interacting with specific characters-all without the need for a smartphone or tablet screen.
The recent announcement at CES 2026 in Las Vegas has generated excitement among parents and children who value the simplicity of classic Lego and have been waiting for this kind of innovation.
What are Smart Bricks?
The Smart Bricks closely resemble Lego pieces. They are fully compatible with existing sets and maintain the familiar sizes and patterns of the classic system.
Each brick contains
- Motion sensors to detect movement and interaction
- LED lights that can change color based on play
- Micro speakers for sound affects
- Wireless charging for trouble-free solutions
These features will allow bricks to react vigorously, produce sounds, change colors, and interact with specific figures and vehicles in real time.
How do Smart Bricks work
Smart Bricks communicate through BrickNet, a secure local network built into the toys. The best part? Smart Play is entirely screen-free, requiring no smartphone, tablet or external application.
Each brick is programmed to recognize Smart Tags and Smart Minifigures, allowing it to trigger specific sounds or actions in response to certain characters.
Lego has specifically described Smart Play as one its most significant milestones since the minifigure's debut in 1978 which entirely transformed storytelling in Lego sets.
Why some fans are raising concerns
Despite all the affirmations that electronics will not replace traditional bricks, some fans worry that Smart Play could change what makes Lego special.
The risks of overreliance on technology
Critics argue that Lego’s charm lies in open-ended and imaginative play without electronics.
Durability and repair
The addition of microelectronics may make bricks harder to repair and less long-lasting.
Cost and Creativity
There is uncertainty as to whether lights and sounds will enhance or restrict imaginative buildings.
The Bigger Picture
Lego Smart Play represents a broader challenge for legacy toy makers: innovating in an increasingly digital world without alienating loyal fans.
The unveiling of the “Smart Play” system at CES 2026 marks a bold step beyond traditional play; further experiment could redefine what it means to build with Lego. Ultimately, this launch reignites the ongoing debate over whether some toys are best left unplugged.
