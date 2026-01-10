Friends warn Meghan Markle about Prince Harry as Duke plans olive branch to King Charles

Meghan Markle "genuinely believes that’s the only way they survive this next phase.”

Meghan Markle has been warned about husband Prince Harry as the Duke is set to offer an olive branch to his father King Charles.

The warning has come from Meghan Markle’s friends amid claims the Duchess has “taken control of everything” from their finances and staffing, to the direction of their brand.

The insider tells the Star, “Meghan is making it clear she’s steering the ship and that’s not really up for debate right now. She genuinely believes that’s the only way they survive this next phase.”

Every major decision now ‘runs through’ Meghan first, reveals the source, adding that the Duchess is ‘chairing meetings, overseeing strategy’ and even drafting statements.

The source adds, “It’s a very hands-on approach and no doubt exhausting but she says that it’s the only way things can get done to her standards.”

The close confidant said, “Harry generally does go along with whatever Meghan wants but that doesn’t mean he likes it or that it’s sustainable.”

“Meghan truly thinks she’s doing what’s best, but her friends are warning her that Harry’s showing signs he’s nearing his limit.”

The fresh claims came amid reports Harry is set to offer King Charles 'heartwarming' olive branch that the monarch officially open the Invictus Games when the event returns to British soil next year.