Nintendo Mario toy ads spark generative AI controversy

Nintendo is facing criticism from fans over advertisements for its upcoming My Mario line of toys for kids, after claims surfaced that generative AI may have been used in promotional images. The controversy does not centre on the toys themselves but on the visuals used in marketing, particularly the appearance of a human hand holding a Mario plush.

The issue gained traction after a Nintendo of America social media post was shared on ResetEra. One image in the collage appeared to show an unusually positioned thumb, prompting speculation that the image may have been generated using AI.

Nintendo has long been seen as firmly opposed to the use of generative AI in games. In July 2024, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa stated that his company intended to keep generative AI out of first-party games. That put Nintendo on good footing with gamers who have been concerned about job loss and creative integrity in the industry.

This came as a surprise to some fans when the suspected use of AI in advertising seemed apparent. Upon further examination, however, fabric textures and background details proved consistent from shot to shot. Many users later concluded that poor photo editing was a more likely reason for the odd thumb placement than AI generation.

Despite the explanation, the post ignited intense debate among the community. Fans blasted Nintendo for an apparent change in values, while others came to the company's defence against what they referred to as an unfair backlash. The incident also follows recent speculation regarding Nintendo's legal moves against Palworld and rumours, which were later denied, that the company was lobbying against generative AI regulation in Japan.

Nintendo is not the only gaming platform that is under pressure regarding the use of AI. There are quite a few gaming industry voices that resist the concept of generative AI as well, including the co-director of The Last of Us, Bruce Straley.