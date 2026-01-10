Andrew likely to plunge royal family into fresh crisis as former Duke weighing major offer

Andrew would "paint himself as a victim of the #MeToo and woke movements" in his tome

Former Duke of York Andrew would plunge the royals in fresh crisis as he is weighing major offers after Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

King Charles has stripped Andrew of his titles and issued notice to move out of Royal Lodge.

The former Prince is expected to leave the royal residence by Easter.

Amid these developments, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father is filled with anger and planning a tell-all memoir 'to paint himself as #MeToo victim'

The insider tells OK!, Andrew’s memoir would plunge the royal family into a fresh crisis.

Andrew believes he has been wronged and wants to present himself as a victim of the #MeToo era amid mounting legal, financial and reputational pressure.

The close confidant said publishers have already expressed "huge interest" in Andrew’s memoir.

The source says "No contracts have been finalized, but there is considerable interest from publishers.

"For Andrew, a book represents both a potential financial lifeline and an opportunity to claim that he has been unjustly handled."

Another source said: "Andrew knows where the bodies are buried – and that makes the idea of a memoir extraordinarily sensitive for the royal family, because it could expose private conversations and long-held secrets."

The third source said Andrew would "paint himself as a victim of the #MeToo and woke movements" in his tome.

The sources further said: "Despite being associated with the world's most notorious -- traffickers, Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew is so deluded and filled with anger he genuinely feels he is the victim in his downfall – not the actual victims left in Epstein's wake. It's this narrative he will want to write in his book."