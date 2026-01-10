Royal expert optimistic about Lilibet, Archie meeting with King Charles

King Charles is also desperate to see Archie, Lilibet

A royal expert has expressed hope that Prince Harry will bring his children Archie and Lilibet to UK, where the royal kids will reunite with their grandfather King Charles.

Speaking to the Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond believes Prince Harry will bring his children to Britain if the Duke wins his automatic security back.

The expert said, "Harry says the security issue has been the biggest obstacle in any reconciliation with his family, and the primary reason that he has not brought his family to see their grandfather and experience their heritage.”

She further said, "So, if that obstacle is removed, it seems reasonable to presume that he will bring Archie and Lilibet over here. And I think most people would be glad to see our old King reunited with the son he called his “darling boy“ and with the grandchildren he barely knows.”

About Meghan Markle, the royal expert believes, the Duchess will not visit UK despite Harry wins security protection.

Jennie said, “I’m less convinced that the public is ready for Meghan Part Two. She’s clearly happy at home in California and I can’t see why she would want to come to the UK and face possible hostility. So, perhaps in future we will see more of Harry and possibly the children."

Jennie made these remarks after claims Prince Harry is set to extend a major 'olive branch' to his father King Charles.