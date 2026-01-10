Sarah Ferguson slammed as her exit strategy falls apart

Sarah Ferguson is quietly planning to move to Australia as he position in the UK continue to weaken following royal exit. However, the former Duchess of York is said to be facing major obstacle.

Her sister, Jane Ferguson Luedecke, who lives in Australia, recently traveled to Britain, sparking talk of a possible fresh start Down Under. The source said, "Jane didn't come over casually. She was seriously concerned about Sarah's state of mind and felt she needed to be physically present."

Royal expert also noted that Jane came with the intention of helping her sister Sarah, ex-wife of Andrew Windsor. As per the expert Jane wanted to help sarah through "a very dark spell and floated the idea that she could start again near her in Australia."

The mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie reportedly "might find a kinder atmosphere in Australia than she is experiencing in Britain right now." However, there's one major fear that is causing the problem. A friend stated, "Sarah has always liked Australia as a concept, but she has a visceral terror of snakes, and that becomes a sticking point whenever the conversation turns serious."

"She wants distance from everything she associates with pain, but the thought of Australia's wildlife genuinely frightens her," another added.

It is pertinent to mention that critics are showing no sympathy towards Sarah Ferguson, with one stating, "It's hard not to see the irony. Sarah talks about being afraid of snakes, but she's been living with one of the world's biggest snakes for years," referring to her ex-husband Andrew Windsor.

"Andrew is the real snake in her life, a literal slimeball, and he should be the real fear of her life," Another added.