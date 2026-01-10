Prince William's salary triggers 'some very real jealousy' within Meghan Markle, Harry?

Insiders have revealed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s reaction on William’s whopping salary

Prince William’s salary has been revealed as the Prince of Wales, in his second year managing the Duchy of Cornwall estate, has earned millions.

According to a report by the PEOPLE, Prince William’s income for his second year was $30 million as per the 2025 report from the Duchy of Cornwall.

William became the Duke of Cornwall when King Charles ascended the throne in 2022.

After Prince William’s salary was revealed, the Star reported “That’s just what William gets from the Duchy of Cornwall.

“He’s taking more than that [and still] you never hear anyone complaining about him being money-hungry the way they do Meghan and Harry.”

The insiders said, it’s a “massive double standard” as far as Harry and Meghan are concerned.

“The rules are completely different depending on which side of the family you’re on.”

Revealing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s reaction on William’s whopping salary, the insiders told the media out, “That’s a hard pill to swallow, especially right now when cash flow is such an issue for them."

The source further said that William’s income has “triggered some very real jealousy” within beleaguered royal couple Meghan and Harry.

“They genuinely believe they work just as hard, if not harder, for causes they care deeply about yet the financial rewards don’t even come close.”

“It’s not something Meghan and Harry would ever admit publicly,” the close confidant said and added “But privately, it’s galling to watch William cash in while they’re scrambling.”