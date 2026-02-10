Andrew's ex-girlfriend launches brazen attack on Epstein victims on Piers Morgan show

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's former girlfriend, Lady Victoria Hervey, launched a brazen attack against the victims of Jeffrey Epstein during an appearance on Piers Morgan show.

The British journalist called her out when she went about levelling some serious allegations against the victims.

"With the greatest respect, I think you talk utter s***," Piers told her after Victoria called Epstein victims liars.

Speaking on the show, she said, "A couple of months ago, I had a British girl reach out to me and she said that her and her friends met Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia the weakened of March 2001 at the Dorchester Hotel. Virginia lured them to Jeffrey's hotel. She made the girls lie and say that they were 18 years old. One was 13, and one was 14. They actually signed NDAs with Virginia and David Boies paid them off. Now they are too scared to come out.

When Piers Morgan told her, "David Boies might well sue you over what you just said It's a very serious defamation" she said, "I'm in touch with the Metropolitan Police so what I want to tell you is I'm very much in touch with the police, literally on WhatsApp, and they know a lot of information that you guys are not privy to.

Her latest remarks came just days after Lady Victoria told LBC host Tom Swarbrick not being named in the Epstein files is an “insult”.

The woman who dated King Charles III's brother in 1999, said not being named in the files relating to the convicted paedophile, would “just mean you are a loser”.

Answering a question, she said “He [Epstein] knew everybody that was very powerful. “So, if you were on the scene and you were powerful, like, to be honest, if you are not in those files, it would be an insult. It would just mean you are a loser.”



