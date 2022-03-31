 
Thursday March 31, 2022
General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ISI DG call on PM Imran Khan

By News Desk
March 31, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence LieutenantGeneral Nadeem Ahmed Anjum on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM House. The high-level meeting discussed matters related to internal security and the political situation. No statement on the meeting was issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

