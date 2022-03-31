After meeting with important person, PM’s address to nation postponed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan's address scheduled for Wednesday was postponed, confirmed PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan. Taking to Twitter, he wrote on Wednesday: “PM Imran Khan's address to the nation for today has been postponed.”

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had told journalists that the premier will address the nation after an emergency meeting of the federal cabinet. However, according to Jang sources, the address was postponed after a meeting with an important person.

The premier announced that he would reveal to senior journalists and PTI allies “written evidence" of the letter he has been saying contains evidence of a foreign conspiracy against the government, as he wants to silence his critics who have been calling news of the letter "a drama".

Following the announcement, Rashid revealed that Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has invited 10 journalists on Wednesday who will be shown the letter. “Politics has started,” he said, adding that voting on the no-confidence motion will be held on April 3.



Sources privy to the matter told Geo News that the prime minister called for a meeting after the members of the federal cabinet showed concern over the announcement by the premier to show the “threat letter” to the media.