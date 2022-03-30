PM Imran Khan to share ‘threat letter’ with senior journalists today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced to share the “threat letter” with the senior journalists after the Opposition leadership demanded to make the document public.



Addressing the launching ceremony of the electronic passport facility in Islamabad today, PM Imran Khan declared the no-confidence motion against him “a foreign imported crisis”.

Referring to the electronic passport facility, PM Imran said that the facility meant for easing the problems of overseas Pakistanis and boosting tourism in the country.

The electronic passport will be laced with the latest biometric chip encompassing several security features. The electronic passport, which is in accordance with international standards, will help in the prompt and easy immigration of Pakistani citizens during their travel.





