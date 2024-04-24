Earthquake shakes Karachi's Malir

An earthquake measuring scale reading the intensity of an earthquake in this image. — AFP/File

An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude shook Karachi's Malir district on Wednesday.



The epicentre of the earthquake was New Malir Karachi and the depth was 12km, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

However, no loss of life or property was reported due to the earthquake.

Natural disasters such as earthquakes are not uncommon in Pakistan, as the country is situated on the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Large parts of South Asia are seismically active because a tectonic plate known as the Indian plate is pushing north into the Eurasian plate.

Recent earthquakes underscore the importance of disaster preparedness and mitigation measures.