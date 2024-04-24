 
close
Wednesday April 24, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Earthquake shakes Karachi's Malir

Epicentre of the earthquake was New Malir Karachi

By Web Desk
April 24, 2024
An earthquake measuring scale reading the intensity of an earthquake in this image. — AFP/File
An earthquake measuring scale reading the intensity of an earthquake in this image. — AFP/File

An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude shook Karachi's Malir district on Wednesday.

The epicentre of the earthquake was New Malir Karachi and the depth was 12km, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

Earthquake shakes Karachis Malir

However, no loss of life or property was reported due to the earthquake.

Natural disasters such as earthquakes are not uncommon in Pakistan, as the country is situated on the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Large parts of South Asia are seismically active because a tectonic plate known as the Indian plate is pushing north into the Eurasian plate.

Recent earthquakes underscore the importance of disaster preparedness and mitigation measures. 