Earthquake shakes Karachi's Malir

An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude shook Karachi's Malir district on Wednesday.
The epicentre of the earthquake was New Malir Karachi and the depth was 12km, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre.
However, no loss of life or property was reported due to the earthquake.
Natural disasters such as earthquakes are not uncommon in Pakistan, as the country is situated on the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.
Large parts of South Asia are seismically active because a tectonic plate known as the Indian plate is pushing north into the Eurasian plate.
Recent earthquakes underscore the importance of disaster preparedness and mitigation measures.
Azam Nazeer Tarar claims 77% of missing persons’ cases addressed by inquiry commission
Under the 1960 Indus Water Treaty signed between the two countries, India claims right to waters of Rivers Ravi,...
Barrister Gohar Ali Khan says party will publically confirm if they receive any invitation for talks
Mobile phone services face disruption in some areas of port city
No power in world can damage bilateral relations between Islamabad and Tehran, says Raisi
The majestic animal, which is elusive in nature, is rarely sighted in this area