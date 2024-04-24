Burger murder: Karachi teen 'killed for eating buddy's girlfriend’s fast food'

KARACHI: Investigation has been concluded into a bizarre as well as tragic incident in which a young man allegedly gunned down his close friend for eating a zinger burger the accused had ordered for his ‘girlfriend’, police said on Wednesday.
As per the report, the victim was identified as 17-year-old Ali Kerio, son of Javed Kerio, a Karachi District South sessions judge, while the accused shooter, Daniyal Nazeer Mir Bahar, is the son of Nazir Ahmed Mir Bahar, a retired Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).
The findings of the investigation suggest that on February 8 Daniyal invited his girlfriend, Shazia, to his house — located in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase V — where his friend Ali Kerio and his brother Ahmar Kerio were also present.
As per the report, the accused had ordered two zinger burgers for himself and Shazia, but Ali purportedly consumed half of one burger, which enraged Daniyal so much that he seized his security guard's assault rifle and opened fire on Ali, who later succumbed to gunshot injuries on way to the hospital.
The investigating officer has finalised the inquiry and submitted the report to higher authorities, implicating the police officer's son in the crime. The accused Daniyal is currently in jail as the legal proceedings of the case continue.
