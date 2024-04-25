No confusion about my support for people of Gaza: Malala

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai speaks in this still taken from a video. — X/@Malala/File

Renowned activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has reiterated her support for Gazans saying that there should be no confusion about her support for the people of Gaza.

"I have and will continue to condemn the Israeli government for its violations of international law and war crimes," the education activist said in a social media post after she was subjected to severe criticism for joining hands with former United States secretary of state Hillary Clinton.



The Nobel laureate, however, chose to turn off the 'comments' option on her post, shared on various social media platforms including X and Instagram, therefore, leaving her followers and public at large out from expressing their views.

The women's rights advocate's remarks come after she faced scathing criticism from a large number of social media users who called her out for co-producing a Broadway musical "Suffs" with Hillary — the former Democratic presidential candidate and a political heavyweight who has time and again opposed the calls for a ceasefire in Gaza despite more than 34,000 Palestinians being martyred so far.



— Instagram/@malala

Stressing that she would continue to call for a ceasefire in Gaza along with the provision of humanitarian aid, Malala lamented the "relentless atrocities against the Palestinian people".

Decrying the news reports of mass graves at Gaza's Nasser and Al-Shifa hospitals, the Nobel laureate said that she "stood in solidarity with the people in Gaza whose voices and demands must be heard".

"When we see alarming signs of genocide, we cannot wait to take decisive action. We must work together to urge our leaders to stop these war crimes and hold perpetrators to account," she added.