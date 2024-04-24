Woman driver 'nabbed' for ramming car into Motorway police

The accused woman driver vents anger at Motorway Police cops for being pulled over for speeding (left) in this still while other photo shows vehicle seized by Rawalpindi police. — X/@HamidMirPAK/@RwpPolice

ISLAMABAD: The Rawalpindi police department confirmed on Wednesday that the accused woman driver, who ran over Motorway Police personnel at a toll plaza, was arrested and booked.

The entire incident was filmed and posted on social media, showing her arguing in an abusive manner with the Motorway Police officer for being pulled over for speeding.

She later fled the scene through a broken toll plaza barrier and drove her car over an officer standing in front of the vehicle, leaving him injured.

The video went viral two days ago and drew anger from netizens over the arrogance of the woman driver and demand for harsh penalties.

The Islamabad Traffic Police confirmed that it happened on January 1, 2024, and the accused driver has been “arrested and charged”.



In a statement, the Rawalpindi police department said that the woman was hiding after being booked in a case at the Nasirabad Police Station for hitting the Motorway cop with her car.

She was arrested by a special team headed by a Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations following the order of RPO Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa, the statement added.

The accused was identified as Farah who resisted the state writ and rammed her vehicle into patrolling officer Muhammad Sabir before fleeing the scene.

Additionally, police also recovered her vehicle besides charging her under sections of attempted murder and negligent driving. It added that she was tracked and arrested via modern technology by Nasirabad police officials.

The police department vowed that indiscriminate actions would be continued against violators of the law.