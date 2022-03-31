Letter story improbable: ex-envoy

KARACHI: Former ambassador Abdul Basit said on Wednesday Prime Minister Imran Khan is building a global conspiracy narrative for the next election.
Speaking in Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, he said the PM had blundered by disclosing an ambassador’s letter which is secret.
He said host countries do summon diplomats on matters of policy, but he is not aware of any incident when a state official tells an ambassador the no-trust motion should succeed and the prime minister should go, otherwise maintaining bilateral contacts would be difficult.
The foreign policy matters are sensitive and should not be discussed in public”, he asserted. The letter PM Imran Khan brandished contained the minutes of a meeting between our ambassador and an official of the State Department, he said.
It was possible our ambassador had put his analysis of the meeting in the last paragraph of the letter, he observed. What did we gain from the tour of Russia, he questioned.
