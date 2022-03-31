NA Speaker offers: Letter can be taken up in in-camera MPs’ panel on security

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar offered government and opposition that the sensitive letter could be discussed in in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee of National Security.
The offered to the government and opposition came through tweet. NA Speaker tweeted, “If the parliamentary leaders from government and opposition side agree, the issue of the sensitive letter can be discussed in an in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.”
