King Charles set to emphasize key concept to Princess Eugenie soon

King Charles set to role model for Eugenie as key event draws near

King Charles is set to be a role model and emphasize the importance of family by including Princess Eugenie in the Sandringham Christmas celebration.

Neither, Eugenie nor her elder sister Beatrice will spend Christmas with their disgraced parents Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson this year after new details about their link to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein emerged.

Beatrice is set to leave the U.K. for a ski trip with her family, whereas Eugenie is set to attend the annual Christmas lunch at Sandringham with the King and the rest of the royal family.

Eugenie and Beatrice both were present at the King’s pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on December 16.

The king’s inclusion of his nieces served to show that he still supports them and wants to protect them from the controversy around their parents.

Now, Laura Windsor, a protocol adviser who has worked with royal households in the Middle East, has weighed in on the Christmas situation, telling GB News: "Of course she’ll [Princess Eugenie] be invited. She’s the child. She’s not her father.”

She added: "King Charles is a role model and he should definitely be emphasising that family is important."

She argued that the holiday is the best opportunity for the King to lay emphasis on the importance of family. "It’s all about family," she said.

Meanwhile, Beatrice will join her friends on her ski trip to avoid snubbing anyone at Christmas this year.

A mole told The Sun: “Beatrice doesn’t want to cause any embarrassment and was torn between loyalty to the King and her parents.

“That is why, with Eugenie, they went to Buckingham Palace for the pre-Christmas family lunch," they continued.

"She appreciates the way that the King and William have looked after her during everything that has been happening with Andy and Sarah. She didn’t want it to look like they were snubbing anyone, so it was easier to go off with friends," they added.