Royal expert reveals Prince George excitement as he saw Princess Diana's name in visitors book

Prince William and George 'greatly enjoyed' meeting staff and service users and learning more about the charity’s work

A royal expert has revealed Prince George’s remarks as he saw his grandmother Princess Diana’s name in the visitors’ book during his visit to a charity with his father Prince William.

Prince George’s remarks have been revealed by royal expert Angela Levin, in her substack.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s elder son came along with his father with a brightly striped jumper and a smile to match.

The Kensington Palace spokesperson said, “It was important to The Prince of Wales to share with Prince George the work of The Passage and to spend time volunteering alongside the team. They both greatly enjoyed meeting staff and service users and learning more about the charity’s work. The dedication shown not only by The Passage but by organisations across the homelessness sector – at Christmas and throughout the year – is invaluable.”

Writing for her substack, Angela revealed “Apart from the cooking George was excited by signing a visitors’ book which contained Diana’s signature four years before she died.”

She further said, “When George saw his grandmother’s name he said, ‘Wow!’”

Meanwhile, the charity also said in a statement, “This was a very special moment as it marks the first time The Prince has taken Prince George to visit us, mirroring his own experience of visiting The Passage with his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, when he was just 11 years old.”