With ‘no luck’ stopping Harry’s inheritance from Diana’s family Prince William preps action

Prince William’s anger has been reaching a boiling point for years, especially since his brother’s move to the US has sparked a series of financial moves, ones that have ‘benefited’ the Sussexes with the likes of docuseries, interviews, shows and even the ‘unchecked’ use of their HRH which was one thing the late Queen Elizabeth banned them from using commercially

However, on multiple instances like with Jamie Jern Lima, Meghan presented her a personal gift basket that was later photographed and had her HRH styling included. The use of the words “With the Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex,” even sparked debates about the ‘grey areas’ on usage.

Now though, “William is furious that Harry benefits financially from the royal family now and in the future when he’s not only abandoned them all but completely turned on them and attacked them so publicly,” a well placed source told Closer magazine.

“He says loyalty and service have to mean something, otherwise the whole structure starts to erode” and “according to the source “this has become a line in the sand for him.” So much so that he’s told people that are close to him that “if boundaries aren’t enforced now, they never will be. In William’s view, that he ought to face the consequences.”

In addition, while this time last year other commentators sung a different story about Prince William’s plans, this time around, “William is convinced the only consequence Harry will ever really feel is financial, and he’s doing his best to set that in motion,” the source admitted.

“It’s not likely William will have much luck stopping any inheritance from Diana’s side of the family, but he’s convinced he has a chance of getting through to Charles and other family members.” But “William insists this isn’t about holding grudges or punishing Harry for old wounds, he says it’s basic common sense and protecting the institution.”