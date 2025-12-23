England officials to investigate ‘Ashes players drinking between matches’

England team director Rob Key has informed that the management will investigate and look into reports that players drank excessively during a break between the second and third Ashes tests this month.

Following eight-wicket defeats in Perth and Brisbane, the England camp took a break in Noosa, with reports in British and Australian media saying the players were drinking throughout their time in the holiday hotspot.

While speaking to media in Melbourne ahead of the Boxing Day Test, Rob Key said the reports would be taken seriously.

"Stories of players drinking six days straight—that's unacceptable. We'll be looking into seeing what the facts are as opposed to the things that have been embellished or elaborated on."

“Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol is not something I’d expect from an international cricket team at any stage.”

“If people are saying our players drank excessively, then of course we’ll look into it,” said Key.

Key added that failing to review the situation would be a mistake, although early feedback suggested the players were “very well behaved.”

The Ashes director said that “the purpose of the break should have been rest and mental recovery, reports BBC.

“Heavy drinking or a stag-do-type trip—that’s completely unacceptable,” he added.

Key also revealed he had previously looked into reports of England players drinking the night before a limited-overs match in New Zealand prior to the Ashes tour. While no formal action was taken, informal warnings were issued.

Despite England losing the Ashes inside just 11 playing days—one of the fastest defeats in over a century—Key backed head coach Brendon McCullum.

However, the futures of both men remain under review by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Reflecting on recent disappointments, including a drawn home Ashes series and a home series against India, Key admitted England had failed on major occasions.

“The big ones have eluded us,” he said. “We have to evolve and do things better.”

Meanwhile, Australia coach Andrew McDonald said he had no concerns about his team’s readiness after celebrating their series-clinching win.

“They’re all adults,” he said. “They know how to prepare for a Test match. I don’t expect any hangover to come Boxing Day.”