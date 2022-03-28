 
Monday March 28, 2022
Russia occupies Chernobyl staff town: Kyiv

By AFP
March 28, 2022

Kyiv: Russian forces took control of a town where staff working at the Chernobyl nuclear site live and briefly detained the mayor, sparking protests, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday. "I have been released. Everything is fine, as far as it is possible under occupation," Yuri Fomichev, mayor of Slavutych, told AFP by phone, after officials in the Ukraine capital Kyiv announced earlier he had been detained.

