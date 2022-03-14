Peshawar mosque bombing toll rises to 68

PESHAWAR: The death toll from the Koocha Risaldar mosque suicide bombing in Qissa Khwani rose to 68 as another person who had sustained head injuries in the terror act lost the battle for life at the hospital here on Sunday.
The firing and suicide bombing at the main mosque, belonging to the Shia community in the heart of the city, had claimed 67 lives and left almost 200 others injured. Some of the injured were still undergoing treatment at the hospitals.
The man who succumbed to injuries at the Lady Reading Hospital on Sunday was identified as Ghazanfar Abbas Baloch. It was learnt that the deceased had retired recently from the Pakistan Air Force as a Chief Warrant Officer.
His funeral prayer was offered at the Hussania Hall on Saddar Road. The body was transported to his native town of Dera Ismail Khan where he was laid to rest at his family graveyard. He is survived by a widow, three children including two sons and a daughter.
Muhammad Sheraz had an altercation with his wife over some family dispute, Police
The PPP never ever in their conduct or behaviour overstepped the limits of the law, Sherry Rehman
LAHORE: Sister Martin de Porres, Principal Sacres Heart School, Lahore, passed away here on Sunday. Her funeral will...
If any PTI member wanted to support the opposition, he should resign first, Shahbaz Gill
Government in the center exists today mainly because the MQM-P is part of it, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui
ISLAMABAD: The Joint Action Committee of media, comprising APNS, PBA, CPNE, PFUJ and AEMEND, on Sunday informed the...
Comments